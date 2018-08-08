Power generation disrupted at Pong dam, Mukerian hydel project

Nearly 20 power generation machines, which together generate 621 MW (6.21 lakh units per hour), have been closed since Sunday. Nearly 20 power generation machines, which together generate 621 MW (6.21 lakh units per hour), have been closed since Sunday.

With heavy rainfall in Chakki Bank Khadd (local water stream in Pathankot), power generation at Mukerian hydel project and Pong dam at Talwara, which is on Beas river, has been stopped due to non-release of water from Pong dam.

Dam officials said there was a demand of release of 8,000 cusecs of water from Pong dam by irrigation department, but 20,000-24,000 cusecs of water had entered Beas river from Chakki Bank Khadd on Sunday due to which dam water was not released.

POWERCOM officials said that because of this, the power supply was getting disrupted in the ongoing paddy season at several places and already several unannounced power cuts were being imposed by them in the paddy season when eight hours of uninterrupted power supply daily is needed to irrigate the crop.

The power at both Pong dam and Mukerian project can only be generated if water is released from Pong dam for irrigation needs in Punjab and Rajasthan.

A POWERCOM official said that due to disruption in generation, several unannounced power cuts were imposed for the past couple of days in rural belts of Jalandhar and Hoshiapur districts.

Executive Engineer (water regulation) at Pong dam, Jasbir Singh, conceded that power generation was affected.

