Power demand in Punjab, Haryana hits record high on Wednesday

Ongoing paddy sowing season and searing weather conditions on Wednesday pushed power demand in Punjab and Haryana to a new peaks in both the states.

While Punjab’s power demand touched 12,775 mw Wednesday afternoon, breaking last year’s record of 12,542 mw (July 9, 2018), Haryana recorded maximum power demand of the season and touched the consumption to 10,127 mw surpassing last year’s record of 10,126 mw (June 28, 2018). This is the highest ever power demand for a single day in both states till date.

Sources in Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) informed that in Punjab all the four units of Ropar thermal plant and three units of Lehra Mohabatt are generating power. Besides this, solar power is supplying 500 mw power during day time.

Punjab’s self-generation of power was 6290 mw Wednesday and it was drawing 6352 mw from the grid as per its share in central sector units and from other sources as per power purchase agreements.

“On Tuesday, Punjab supplied 2506 lakh units comprising of 978 lakh units from thermal units and 207 lakh units from hydro stations. The coal stock at Ropar thermal and Lehra Mohabatt are sufficient for 38 days and 27 days, respectively,” said sources.

Meanwhile, water level in reservoirs of Punjab continues to be at a comfortable level. Also, water is being released from these dams for irrigation purposes as per the demand raised by the irrigation departments of Punjab and Haryana.

In Haryana, units in Yamunanagar, Khedar and Panipat are generating power to meet the increasing demand.

PSPCL officials said that due to peak paddy sowing season almost all the 15-lakh agricultural tubewells were running in the state daily which has increased power consumption load.