IndiGo flight’s emergency landing in Hyderabad after power bank catches fire mid-air

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai made an emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after a passenger’s power bank caught fire mid-air.

The cabin crew extinguished the fire, and the aircraft landed safely. All passengers and crew members are safe. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

“IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

An alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey to Chennai, the statement read.