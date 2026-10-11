IndiGo flight’s emergency landing in Hyderabad after power bank catches fire mid-air

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
1 min readUpdated: Oct 11, 2026 05:52 PM IST
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai made an emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after a passenger’s power bank caught fire mid-air.A power bank caught fire mid-air, prompting an emergency landing at Hyderabad. (Special Arrangement)
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An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Chennai made an emergency landing at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport after a passenger’s power bank caught fire mid-air.

The cabin crew extinguished the fire, and the aircraft landed safely. All passengers and crew members are safe. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

“IndiGo flight 6E 6115, operating from Delhi to Chennai on October 11, 2026, was diverted to Hyderabad after smoke was detected from a customer’s personal electronic device. In line with established protocols, the pilots diverted the flight and landed safely at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

An alternate aircraft has been arranged to continue the journey to Chennai, the statement read.

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Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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