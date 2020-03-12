‘POTA repealed under Sonia’s direction’: Gujarat Home Minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja

Replying to queries, Jadeja said that the GUJCTOC Act was implemented in Gujarat on December 1, 2019. Replying to queries, Jadeja said that the GUJCTOC Act was implemented in Gujarat on December 1, 2019.

Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja, on Wednesday, alleged that the then United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2004 had repealed the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) under the direction of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

Objecting to the statement, senior Congress legislator Amit Chavda sought evidence from Jadeja and an official reprimand for him from the Speaker in the event of Jadeja not being able to produce the same.

The issue came up during the Question Hour when a question of Congress MLA Pravin Musadiya regarding the implementation of the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime (GUJCTOC) Act in Gujarat was in discussion.

Replying to queries, Jadeja said that the GUJCTOC Act was implemented in Gujarat on December 1, 2019. He added that one offence under the Act was registered in Ahmedabad and one more was registered in Amreli district on March 9.

Jadeja then explained why Gujarat had to enact GUJCTOC. He said that the then Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajapayee had brought POTA to combat terrorism and ensure that “innocent Indian citizens do not fell prey to the bullets of terrorists”.

“But in 2004, UPA government — under the direction of Sonia Gandhi — repealed the Act. Therefore, (the then) Chief Minister Narendrabhai Modi brought this Act. He brought it again in 2009,” said Jadeja.

He added that as soon as Narendra Modi came to power at the Centre, the GUJCTOC Act was approved.

Immediately, Chavda raised a Point of Order and said, “When the minister gives a reply, he must give it on the basis of evidence and government records. This is not a public meeting. When you are claiming that it was done under the direction of Sonia Gandhi, then you must produce evidence of the same. Otherwise, the Speaker should reprimand him for making such reckless statements.”

Speaker Rajendra Trivedi allowed the Point of Order and asked Jadeja to produce evidence of his statements.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.