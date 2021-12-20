scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Posts of power not permanent, says Bommai

🔴 The speech has triggered speculation of a possible hint by Bommai that he may not remain CM for the remaining – nearly 16 months – tenure of the BJP government in Karnataka.

By: Express News Service | Bengaluru |
December 20, 2021 4:22:12 am
Nothing is permanent: CM Basavaraj Bommai

IN A rare display of emotion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai turned tearful in his home constituency of Shiggaon in Haveri district on Sunday in the course of a speech where he commented on the temporary nature of all positions of power.

The speech has triggered speculation of a possible hint by Bommai that he may not remain CM for the remaining – nearly 16 months – tenure of the BJP government in Karnataka.

“Nothing is permanent, this life is not permanent, we do not know how long we will live. In such a situation all the posts of power are also not permanent. We have to be aware of this constantly,” Bommai said at the unveiling of a statue for the large Panchamasali sub-sect of the dominant Lingayat community on Sunday.

“It is through your blessings and co-operation that I am here as the CM of the state. There is one thing that I have always said – I may be the home minister or water resources minister when I am outside this constituency, but every time I return here I am only Basavaraj Bommai. Today as the CM I am saying the same thing – when I come to Shiggaon I am only Basavaraj Bommai,” said the Chief Minister who assumed office in July this year.

Bommai, who was visiting his Shiggaon constituency for a public event after a long interval, said he would be permanently indebted to the people of the constituency.

“When I have come to your homes you have fed me rotis, you have fed me new rice. I will never forget it. Whatever work I do I will remain indebted to you forever. I do not have any great desires but I want to always be loved by the people of my constituency,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s comments come amid speculation that the BJP is considering replacing Bommai, who belongs to a small sect of the Lingayat community, with a leader from the larger sub-sect of Panchamasali Lingayats who created a political groundswell in 2020 by agitating for reservation under a special OBC category in the state.

Senior BJP leader and minister K S Eshwarappa had said a few weeks ago that state industries minister Murugesh Nirani, a Panchamasali Lingayat, had the credentials to be a future Chief Minister of Karnataka.

Bommai has also been plagued in recent weeks by a knee problem and sources in the Chief Minister’s Office have indicated that he could be going in for a knee replacement surgery soon.

