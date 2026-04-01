An advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, an Army man who served in the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir — Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi (retired) had an illustrious career before returning to his home state of Uttarakhand in 2016.
Born in Almora, Joshi joined the Army in 1973 and had served in various conflict zones before retiring as a Brigadier in 2009. His father, Girish Chandr Joshi, served as the Dehradun Additional District Magistrate.
On Monday morning, while out on a walk in the Rajpur area in the capital, Joshi was struck by a stray bullet fired by men in a car who were chasing another vehicle over a dispute at a bar the night before. Police said that during the chase, those inside one of the cars opened fire at the tyres of the other vehicle in an attempt to stop it. However, the bullet hit Brigadier Joshi.
Soon after his retirement, Brigadier Joshi joined the National Technical Research Organisation, which is a premier technical intelligence agency under India’s National Security Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office. After working for more than four years, he stepped down. He has also served in the Military Intelligence.
His wife retired as a senior vice-principal at Mira Model School in Delhi, and following her retirement in 2016, the family moved to Dehradun from the capital.
While his son is a commander in the Indian Navy and is in Mauritius at present, his daughter works in the media.
The Brigadier’s brother-in-law, Rakesh Upreti, a retired engineer who was with him when he was struck by the bullet, said their morning walk was a customary habit cultivated ever since he moved to Dehradun from Delhi.
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The accused did not stop at the spot, Upreti recalled. Brigadier Joshi’s final rites will be conducted on Wednesday in Dehradun, the family said.
An FIR has been registered under sections of murder against unknown accused based on a complaint filed by Upreti, and police have arrested four accused in connection with the incident.
Aiswarya Raj is a Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, covering Uttarakhand. She brings sound journalistic experience to her role, having started her career at the organisation as a sub-editor with the Delhi city team. She subsequently developed her reporting expertise by covering Gurugram and its neighbouring districts before transitioning to her current role as a resident correspondent in Dehradun. She is an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) and the University of Kerala.
She has reported on the state politics, governance, environment and wildlife, and gender. Aiswarya has undertaken investigations using the Right to Information Act on law enforcement, public policy and procurement rules in Uttarakhand. She has also attempted narrative journalism on socio-economic matters affecting local communities.
This specific, sustained focus on critical regional news provides the necessary foundation for high trustworthiness and authoritativeness on topics concerning Uttarakhand. ... Read More