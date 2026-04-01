Postings in Northeast, J-K, PMO: Who was the retired Brigadier killed by stray bullet in Dehradun?

The occupants of the car from which the shot was fired later assaulted those in the car they were chasing. (Source: Express Photo)

An advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office, an Army man who served in the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir — Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi (retired) had an illustrious career before returning to his home state of Uttarakhand in 2016.

Born in Almora, Joshi joined the Army in 1973 and had served in various conflict zones before retiring as a Brigadier in 2009. His father, Girish Chandr Joshi, served as the Dehradun Additional District Magistrate.

On Monday morning, while out on a walk in the Rajpur area in the capital, Joshi was struck by a stray bullet fired by men in a car who were chasing another vehicle over a dispute at a bar the night before. Police said that during the chase, those inside one of the cars opened fire at the tyres of the other vehicle in an attempt to stop it. However, the bullet hit Brigadier Joshi.