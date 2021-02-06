Posters outside Haryana villages warn BJP, JJP leaders: ‘Enter at your own risk’

The maximum age limit for joint secretaries is 45 years and for director-level posts it is 35 years.

As the deadlock between the Centre and farmer unions continues, the top leadership of the ruling BJP-JJP alliance in Haryana is facing criticism and resentment across the state, especially the rural belts where hoardings and posters banning their entry into villages have started coming up.

Panchayats and villagers in several districts have stopped inviting BJP-JJP leaders to social gatherings and at several places have announced a complete boycott. Villages across several districts including Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Sirsa, Jind, Fatehabad, Panipat, Sonipat, Jhajjar, and Rohtak have put up banners stating that the ruling alliance leaders are not welcome.

A poster put up by “Sarvjatiye Phogat Khap 19” at the entry point of village Samaspur in Charkhi Dadri district reads: “BJP va JJP sattadhari party ka gaun mein pravesh nishedh hai (The entry of the ruling BJP and JJP into the village is barred)”.

A poster at Rohtak’s Bheni Chanderpal village declares a boycott of the BJP-JJP leaders and warns: “Gaun se gujarne par jaan va maal ke khud jimmedaar honge (they will be responsible for their life and property if they enter)”.

Nanakpur and several other villages in Sirsa — the hometown of Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and his granduncle Ranjit Singh—have banned the entry of the two Chautalas. Villagers have warned that if any of the BJP or JJP leaders enter the village, they (locals) will resort to lathicharge in the same way police charged at farmers.

Similar posters have surfaced across Jaisinghpura, Dera Gama, Khizrabad and several villages of Karnal—CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s constituency.