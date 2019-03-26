Posters of MP CM, Digvijaya on Holi tankers; case registered

A convener of an organisation has been booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by putting up posters of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on water tankers used to spray colours during ‘Rangpanchami’ festival here, police said Tuesday.

Advertising

The case was registered against a convener of social organisation ‘Srijan’, after it came to notice that posters of the two Congress leaders were put up on the tankers during the traditional Holi procession to mark ‘Rangpanchmi’ on Monday.

An FIR was registered Monday night against Srijan’s convener under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday night, a Sarafa police station officer said.

Meanwhile, Srijan president and local Congress leader Kamlesh Khandelwal said posters of Nath and Singh were used since they are patrons of the organisation.

Advertising

“No political appeal was made in the traditional procession,” he added.

Digvijaya Singh is the Congress’ nominee from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

The Election Commission of India on March 10 announced the schedule for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections which will be held between April 11 and May 19.

The model code of conduct came into effect immediately after the EC announced the poll dates.