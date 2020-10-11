Posters near Chinese embassy in Delhi on Taiwan National Day trigger Beijing-Taipei war of words

The posters were issued by Delhi BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga. (Express)

As posters on Taiwan National Day came up near the Chinese embassy in Chanakyapuri, the diplomatic enclave in the national capital, late Friday, Taiwan and China had a face-off once again on Saturday.

Taiwan’s mission in New Delhi said that it is “deeply grateful to many Indian friends” for their vibrant support on its 109th National Day, and that Taiwan looks forward to working closely with India to harness challenges posed by the pandemic.

The Chinese embassy responded sharply, saying that Beijing firmly opposes any individual or any move trying to create “two Chinas” or “One China, one Taiwan” which violates India’s One-China policy.

Explained Some back looking further East India follows a One-China policy, and there has not been any departure from the position so far. But tension with China – the latest being the ongoing one along the LAC in Ladakh – has prompted many in the strategic community to advocate stronger ties with Taiwan.

The government, or the Indian mission in Taipei, did not issue any statement on the issue. India follows a One-China policy.

Reacting to the development, Taiwan’s mission in India stated: “TECC (Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in India) is deeply grateful to many Indian friends for their vibrant support on the 109th National Day of the ROC Taiwan. Taiwan looks forward to working closely with India to harness the challenges posed by the pandemic and to enhance our cooperation on global supply chains.”

Chinese embassy spokesperson Ji Rong said, “One-China policy is a long-standing position of the Indian government. China firmly opposes any individual or any move trying to create “two Chinas” or “One-China, one Taiwan”, which violates this position.”

Taiwan Foreign ministry’s Twitter handle put out a post quoting Taiwan Foreign minister Joseph Wu: “Hats off to friends from around the world this year, India in particular, for celebrating Taiwan National Day. With your support, Taiwan will definitely be more resilient in meeting challenges, especially those “Get Lost” types. JW”

This was a reference to Wu’s tweet on Wednesday, posted by the Taiwan Foreign Ministry, in which he had reacted sharply to the Chinese embassy’s statement to the Indian media: “India is the largest democracy on Earth with a vibrant press & freedom-loving people. But it looks like communist #China is hoping to march into the subcontinent by imposing censorship. #Taiwan’s Indian friends will have one reply: GET LOST! JW.”

In response to questions on the Chinese embassy’s note to Indian media, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said on Thursday that India has a free media that reports on issues as it sees fit.

Earlier, in its email the Chinese embassy had sent a “reminder” that “there is only one China in the world, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government representing the whole of China”.

