Posters of JeM Commander Saifullah surface across Doda as security forces bust forest hideout

The posters urge the public to share any credible information with the police and assure informants of confidentiality and protection.

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readJammuFeb 14, 2026 06:54 PM IST
On Saturday morning, security forces claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout in the Chilli forest area of Gandoh and recovered eatables and blankets, prompting them to step up combing operations.On Saturday morning, security forces claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout in the Chilli forest area of Gandoh and recovered eatables and blankets, prompting them to step up combing operations. (File Photo)
The Jammu & Kashmir Police have put up posters across the hill district of Doda to trace Pakistani terrorist Saifullah — a move that comes as security forces intensify anti-militancy operations in these forests.

The posters, carrying photographs and details of Saifullah, have been put up at police checkpoints and other public places, including the Ganpat Bridge. They urge the public to share any credible information with the police and assure informants of confidentiality and protection. This follows intensified anti-terror operations in the higher reaches of Doda and Kishtwar over the past few months.

Such posters were earlier displayed at various public places in Kishtwar district, sources said.

Saifullah, a Jaish-e-Mohammad commander, is believed to have been active in the higher reaches of adjoining Doda and Kishtwar districts for nearly two years. His recent sightings have led to encounters with the police on several occasions, though he has managed to escape each time, officials said.

However, several of his associates have been killed in these encounters, with police now suspecting that only a few aides remain.

This comes amid intensified search operations in Doda’s Thathri and Gandoh areas following a suspected militant movement. On Saturday morning, security forces claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout in the Chilli forest area of Gandoh and recovered eatables and blankets, prompting them to step up combing operations.

Meanwhile, a massive search operation has also been underway in the higher reaches of Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri and Poonch districts over the last month. Encounters between terrorists and security forces have killed four Pakistani JeM terrorists — one near Billawar in Kathua on January 23 and three in separate encounters in Udhampur and Kishtwar on February 4. An army paratrooper also lost his life in a gunfight in Chatroo on January 18.

