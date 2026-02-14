Posters of JeM Commander Saifullah surface across Doda as security forces bust forest hideout

On Saturday morning, security forces claimed to have busted a terrorist hideout in the Chilli forest area of Gandoh and recovered eatables and blankets, prompting them to step up combing operations. (File Photo)

The Jammu & Kashmir Police have put up posters across the hill district of Doda to trace Pakistani terrorist Saifullah — a move that comes as security forces intensify anti-militancy operations in these forests.

The posters, carrying photographs and details of Saifullah, have been put up at police checkpoints and other public places, including the Ganpat Bridge. They urge the public to share any credible information with the police and assure informants of confidentiality and protection. This follows intensified anti-terror operations in the higher reaches of Doda and Kishtwar over the past few months.

Such posters were earlier displayed at various public places in Kishtwar district, sources said.