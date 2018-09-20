Postcards from children in Punjab on ‘Swachh Bharat’ might not reach PM Modi. Here’s why

Punjab has failed to conduct the national level activity of ‘writing postcards to PM Modi describing their contributions to Swachhta’ in time as ordered by the MHRD (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Punjab has failed to conduct the national level activity of ‘writing postcards to PM Modi describing their contributions to Swachhta’ in time as ordered by the MHRD (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

It seems that postcards and letters from the school children of Punjab addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ‘Swachh Bharat’ might not reach him.

The main reason for this is said to be absence of teachers who are busy with poll duty for Zila Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections besides a prolonged delay by the education department to issue formal orders.

Punjab has failed to conduct the national level activity of ‘writing postcards to PM Modi describing their contributions to Swachhta’ in time as ordered by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD).

Now it is highly unlikely that the state education department will be able to meet the deadline to submit best five postcards for the national level competition which will be sent to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

MHRD in its orders dated September 1 (copy of letter with The Indian Express) had directed states to conduct this postcards/letter writing activity on September 15 (observed as Swachhta Hi Sewa Day) in all schools and said that every school must encourage maximum number of students to write a letter to PM.

As per the orders, schools had to select three best entries and send at district level till September 17 and further five best entries had to be selected by district authorities and sent to state department officials till September 20. Further, state had to select final best five letters/postcards written by children to the PM and send to MHRD by September 24.

But in a prolonged delay, the office of director general school education (DGSE) Punjab issued orders to schools to conduct activity only on September 17 (copy with The Indian Express). And that too at a time when a majority of teaching staff is on poll duty.

Since past ten days, teachers have been busy in election work and not even able to concentrate on completing syllabus or exam preparations.

A teacher on poll duty said, “Since September 8, we are busy in election work. We had to attend rehearsals, verify voters lists, collect poll material and make arrangements for our stay at polling stations. Some teachers who travel from far away places were staying overnight too and were not able to visit their schools even once. We weren’t even able to concentrate on completing the syllabus. The orders to conduct postcards for PM activity were issued on September 17 when teachers were completely occupied in poll work. There was no possibility to conduct it. Even now, till September 22, we are busy till counting is not done.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Krishan Kumar, secretary school education, Punjab, admitted that activity could not be conducted in time in government schools of Punjab due to two reasons- delay in issuing orders and teaching staff being on poll duty. “We did not delay orders deliberately. It is because we also received MHRD letter quite late,” he claimed. “Further, more than half of our teachers are busy in poll duty till September 22. Now, there is hardly any time left to send entries for national level but teachers can conduct activity at a school level. It is unfair to expect from teachers that they can do everything amid elections,” he said.

