Post Rahul Gandhi’s jibe, Sena says ‘Savarkar nation’s idol, no compromise on that’

THE SHIV Sena, an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra, on Saturday reacted sharply to Rahul Gandhi’s jibe “my name is not Rahul Savarkar”, saying there could not be any “compromise” on the Hindutva ideologue.

“Veer Savarkar is an idol of whole country and not just Maharashtra. The name Savarkar denotes pride about nation and self. Like Nehru and Gandhi, Savarkar too sacrificed his life for the country. Every such idol must be revered. There is no compromise on this,” Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut tweeted.

Addressing Congress’ mega ‘Bharat Bachao Rally’ in Delhi earlier in the day, Rahul had rejected the BJP’s demand for an apology for his “rape in India” barb at the Modi government. “The BJP asked me to apologise. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi, and I will never apologise for speaking the truth,” he said. The Congress leader was apparently referring to the allegation against Savarkar that he tendered apology to the British for securing early release from the Cellular Jail in Andaman during the freedom struggle.

State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said, “We have always indicated that Maha Vikas Aghadi will have to confine itself within the laid parameters of the coalition’s common minimum programme (CMP). The Congress cannot subscribe to the Hindutva agenda of the BJP. We are hopeful Sena will work within the CMP to ensure smooth working in the government.

A NCP leader added: “Shiv Sena will have follow the CMP. On the new citizenship Bill, it took opposite stands in the Lok Sabha and then the Rajya Sabha. Now, when Sena has committed itself to a government with NCP and Congress, it will have to keep its core Hindutva agenda on the back burner. Conflict on ideological issues does not look good for the image of the government.”

Don’t make blunder of considering yourself Mahatma Gandhi, Fadnavis tells Rahul

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Devendra Fadnavis, on Saturday took on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, asking him not to think of himself as Mahatma Gandhi just because he shares the same surname.

“He should not make another blunder by considering himself to be Mahatma Gandhi. Just by inheriting the name, one does not attain the stature or greatness of Gandhi,” Fadnavis said.

