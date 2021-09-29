Post-poll violence cases: SC notice to Centre on Bengal plea over HC order for CBI probe

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on a plea by the West Bengal government challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order directing a CBI probe into post-poll violence in the state following the TMC’s victory in the recent Assembly polls.

“On the face of it, we find out that you have made out a case for issuance of notice. Let us see what they have to say. We will hear it in one go when the other side is also there,” a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Aniruddha Bose told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for the West Bengal government.

The court, which fixed the next hearing for October 7, however, declined to pass any interim order.

“CBI is carrying on (an) investigation. Your Lordships should say that it should be subject to the outcome of this court’s order,” Sibal submitted. The bench replied, “That is always there. We don’t need to say.” Sibal then said the court should say no fresh cases should be registered. But the bench told him that “in one week nothing will happen”.

Seeking some interim relief, Sibal pointed out that the CBI is issuing notices to police officers in the state. But Justice Saran responded that the court will look into the matter on October 7.