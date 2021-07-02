Post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders Bengal govt to register all cases, provide medical care to victims

July 2, 2021 1:11:16 pm
The Calcutta High Court on Friday ordered West Bengal police to register cases of all victims of post-poll violence. In addition, the court asked the state government to ensure medical treatment and ration is provided to all victims even if they do not have ration cards.
The high court has directed the chief secretary of West Bengal to preserve all documents related to post-poll violence. A second autopsy of BJP leader Abhijit Sarkar who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence has also been ordered by the court.
This comes a day after Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre, the West Bengal government, and the Election Commission of India on a plea seeking SIT investigation into the causes of post-poll violence in West Bengal, Bar and Bench reported.
A committee constituted by the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission had submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court on cases of alleged human rights violations in post-poll violence in West Bengal.
