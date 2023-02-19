Post-poll clashes continue in Tripura, 21 held in 16 incidents

Incidents of post-poll violence were reported from different parts of Tripura on Saturday despite heavy presence of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state security personnel.

At least 21 people were arrested and over 16 FIRs registered across the state relating to cases of post-poll violence, said Tripura Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte. About 200 notices were served to accomplices of those named in the FIRs, the CEO said.

Local administration and election officials conducted peace meetings in 23 sub-divisions of the state and appealed to people to maintain peace in the 14 days between the polling, that concluded on Thursday, and the counting of votes on March 2.

The CEO said the poll process was largely peaceful, barring a few scattered incidents, and the commission is taking the incidents of post-poll violence very seriously. He appealed to people to report any sort of intimidation or attacks to the authorities immediately.