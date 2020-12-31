Post-mortem report says Sheetal Amte choked to death, say police

Police are probing if Sheetal Amte died by suicide. (Twitter/@AmteSheetal)

ALTHOUGH the final forensic report of viscera is yet to arrive, the possibility of a determined effort to end life is appearing thin in the case of Sheetal Amte-Karajgi’s death on November 30.

On December 3, The Indian Express reported the death may have been caused by “choking”.

Chandrapur Deputy Superintendent of Police Nilesh Pande said, “That’s what the post-mortem report states. We haven’t yet received the forensic report. We will be able to speak on it with a sense of finality only after that.”

Sheetal, 39, grand-daughter of late social activist Baba Amte and CEO of Maharogi Seva Samiti (MSS), which runs Amtes’ projects, died at her residence on November 30. Police registered a case of accidental death.

The Amte family had been caught in a feud between Sheetal and her elder brother Kaustubh over control of some projects.

On Wednesday, police also confirmed that Sheetal was suffering from depression and had attempted suicide in June.