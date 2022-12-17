Post-matric, other scholarships for SC/OBCs: House panel for hiking income ceiling, revising funds periodically

In its report tabled in Parliament on Friday, the Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment has recommended increasing the income ceiling to allow more SC and OBC students to avail of the post-matric and other scholarships. It also recommended periodic revision of the scholarship amount keeping the rate of inflation in mind.

The Rs 2.5-lakh annual income ceiling to avail the post-matric scholarship, the report observed, “must have become a serious hurdle for many of the needy students”. “The committee are of the strong view that the income criteria for scholarship should be revised and a suitable mechanism should be developed for the periodic revision of the amount of the scholarship,’’ the report said.

The report said that the Social Justice and Empowerment Department was able to spend a substantial amount of budgetary allocation on all the four schemes falling under the ambit of the Scholarship for Higher Education for Young Achievers Scheme (SHREYAS) for SCs and OBCs in 2019-20 and 2020-21. In 2021-22, however, the department lagged in spending under three schemes — ‘Free Coaching for SCs and OBCs’; ‘Top Class Education for SCs’; and ‘National Overseas Scholarship for SCs’.

“Low utilisation deprives the students belonging to marginalised sections of society of education opportunities provided by the department through these scholarship schemes,’’ the report said.

The post-matric scholarships are jointly funded by the Centre and state in the 60:40 ratio. The report said the central share of scholarship was not released to Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Delhi, Goa, Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir in 2020-21, while Bihar, Delhi and Haryana did not release their share for the year. Several States such as Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal failed to provide any information regarding their share in the post-matric scholarships, the report said.

The report said the UGC has projected lesser requirement of funds for the ‘Overseas Scholarships for SCs’. The report said this could be due to three reasons: “the number of SC and OBC students opting for higher education is receding; or the publicity of the scheme has not been enough; or the processing of applications is slow/deficient”.

The report also mentions that the target fixed to cover SC and OBC students is very less in comparison to their actual population.