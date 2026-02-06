Post-facto green nod to 50 projects since 2021: Minister Vardhan Singh

The ministry’s expert panel, which appraised these projects, also recommended Rs 327.43 crore for implementation of remediation plans and natural and community resource augmentation plan.

Written by: Nikhil Ghanekar
1 min readNew DelhiFeb 6, 2026 04:37 AM IST
Post-facto green nod to 50 projects since 2021: MinisterThe details were tabled in response to questions by MPs Mukul Wasnik, Ranjeet Ranjan, Haris Beeran and Phulo Devi Netam on the number of post-facto environmental clearances.
The Centre accorded post-facto environmental clearances to 50 projects across 13 states and one UT since 2021, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

In March 2017, the Centre had notified a one-time opportunity regime for proposals to obtain clearances if they had started work without prior approvals. It also brought an SOP in 2021 for appraising such projects, which prescribed penalties for violations. These regulations were challenged in Supreme Court. In May 2025, the SC struck down the post-facto clearance. The verdict was recalled by a bench led by then CJI B R Gavai in November 2025.

An award-winning journalist with 14 years of experience, Nikhil Ghanekar is an Assistant Editor with the National Bureau [Government] of The Indian Express in New Delhi. He primarily covers environmental policy matters which involve tracking key decisions and inner workings of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. He also covers the functioning of the National Green Tribunal and writes on the impact of environmental policies on wildlife conservation, forestry issues and climate change. Nikhil joined The Indian Express in 2024. Originally from Mumbai, he has worked in publications such as Tehelka, Hindustan Times, DNA Newspaper, News18 and Indiaspend. In the past 14 years, he has written on a range of subjects such as sports, current affairs, civic issues, city centric environment news, central government policies and politics. ... Read More

