Post-facto green nod to 50 projects since 2021: Minister Vardhan Singh

The Centre accorded post-facto environmental clearances to 50 projects across 13 states and one UT since 2021, Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday.
The ministry’s expert panel, which appraised these projects, also recommended Rs 327.43 crore for implementation of remediation plans and natural and community resource augmentation plan. The details were tabled in response to questions by MPs Mukul Wasnik, Ranjeet Ranjan, Haris Beeran and Phulo Devi Netam on the number of post-facto environmental clearances.
In March 2017, the Centre had notified a one-time opportunity regime for proposals to obtain clearances if they had started work without prior approvals. It also brought an SOP in 2021 for appraising such projects, which prescribed penalties for violations. These regulations were challenged in Supreme Court. In May 2025, the SC struck down the post-facto clearance. The verdict was recalled by a bench led by then CJI B R Gavai in November 2025.
