Centre to resume appraising post-facto green clearance cases after Supreme Court ruling

Post-facto environmental clearances refer to an exemption provided by the Centre for those projects which had begun work, expanded, or modernised them without seeking prior approval as mandated by law. (Representational image)

The Union Environment Ministry has directed its central and state-level expert bodies to resume processing ‘post-facto’ environmental clearance (EC) proposals, two months after the Supreme Court permitted it to take such pending, rejected or returned proposals to their logical conclusion in accordance with law.

Post-facto environmental clearances refer to dispensation provided by the Centre for those projects which had begun work, expanded, or modernised them without seeking prior approval as mandated by law.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change on September 30 directed all expert appraisal committees, state-level environmental impact assessment authorities and pollution control boards to process such proposals with the caveat that no fresh proposals should be accepted.