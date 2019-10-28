Day after Diwali: Delhi’s air quality ‘very poor’, but improves hugely from last year

Air quality in Delhi post-Diwali this year remained in the “very poor” category, though it improved significantly over the last year.

According to the National Air Quality Index maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), among the areas with the worst Air Quality Index (AQI) at 7 am in Delhi was Anand Vihar, with an AQI of 358. Last year, the worst AQI recorded in the capital was 642. In 2017, the AQI was 367.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), which is maintained by the Ministry of Earth Science and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, had on Sunday predicted Delhi’s air was likely to be the cleanest in the last three years post Diwali because of faster wind speeds helping in dispersion of pollutants.

Across North India, AQI in various cities remained in the “poor” to “very poor” category.

In the National Capital Region, Noida’s air was more polluted than Delhi’s, with AQI of 386 recorded in Sector 1. Gurugram was relatively better off, with the worst AQI of 352 recorded at Vikas Sadan.

AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”. Above 500 is “severe-plus emergency” category — a level Delhi hit last Diwali.

In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow’s worst AQI was 339 at Talkatora Industries Center, while in Meerut, it was 341 at Pallavpuram Phase 2.

In Haryana, Panchkula recorded an AQI of 274 at Sector 6, while for Sonipat, it was “moderate”, at 143.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded an AQI of 282, while Ludhiana had 306.

In Bihar, Patna recorded an AQI of 298, considered poor.

Chandigarh had AQI of 264.

Among other metro cities, Mumbai’s AQI was between “satisfactory” to “moderate”, with Powai recording the highest of 143.

For Kolkata, the air was in the moderate category, with Fort William recording the highest AQI of 191.

In Chennai, the Alandur Bus Depot had the worst AQI of 180, also in the “moderate” category.