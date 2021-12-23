India should emerge as leader in post-Covid world order: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday said India should emerge as a world leader in this post-Covid world order.

Addressing the second National Committee meeting on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here, the PM said the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav at a time the whole world is going through the Covid-19 crisis.

“The crisis has taught us all new lessons and shattered the existing structures which will lead to the emergence of a new world order in the post Covid era. So, as we celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we should envisage a pivotal role for India and that it should emerge as a world leader in this post-Covid new world order,” he said.

The first meeting of the Committee was organised on March 8, this year, days before the launch of the 75-week-long Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by the Prime Minister.

The PM further stated that it is commonly stated that the 21st century belongs to Asia; it is important to focus on India’s stature in Asia in this century.

The PM emphasized that this is an opportune time to set our eyes on 2047 when the country will celebrate 100 years of independence. It is at that time that the current generation will be at the helm of affairs and the nation’s destiny will be in their hands. “The current generation is fired with the motivation to create a new future…”

The members who attended the meeting included Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, various state Governors, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, political leaders, government officials among others.