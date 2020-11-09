Post-Covid solutions for transport to be awarded

From moving scores of migrant labourers to their villages to providing essential supplies during lockdown, India is going to award urban mobility solutions adopted during the country’s struggle against the pandemic.(Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava/File)

As many as 45 cities have sent in their entries to be considered for the 13th Urban Mobility India conference starting Monday — through virtual mode due to the pandemic this year. The theme this year is ‘emerging trends in urban mobility’. Among entries are the use of Intelligent Transport Management systems to aid the last-mile movement of migrant workers with GPS-enabled platforms to track the entire operation — a first in Independent India. There are also instances of public transport systems being used with technological innovations to enable social distancing and maximise contact-less experience. Then there are states like Odisha, which used its idle fleet of public transport systems to transport essentials to the doorsteps. As social distancing restricted public transport capacity, there are cities which made extra efforts to demarcate cycle tracks to make an enabling environment for non-motorised transport.

“We are going to award those who have come up with innovative urban mobility solutions during Covid times. There are plenty of initiatives across the country,” Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs,said. “Over the last few months the world has also been adapting to new ways of moving within urban spaces…

In India, we have also emphasised on the revival of non-motorised transport for personal mobility.” The keynote address at the conference will be by Jan Gehl, a Danish urban design expert known for design interventions into cityscapes to make urban areas more conducive for pedestrians and cyclists.

