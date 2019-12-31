Post-Art 370, J&K opens up jobs as HC calls for applications from across India

The notice made it clear that the selection of candidates will be on the basis of J&K Reservation Rules, 2005, and gave an age cut-off under different categories of reservation. The notice made it clear that the selection of candidates will be on the basis of J&K Reservation Rules, 2005, and gave an age cut-off under different categories of reservation.

In a first after the removal of Article 370 and bifurcation of the state into Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the J&K High Court has invited applications from across the country for recruitment of 33 non-gazetted vacancies in districts courts of the two UTs, triggering an Opposition outcry against the opening of employment in the erstwhile state to all Indians.

The vacancies are for 18 senior and junior-scale stenographers, four stenotypists, nine senior and entry-level drivers, one electrician and compositor each, according to an issued on December 26 by HC registrar general Sanjay Dhar.

While the respective principal district judges will receive application forms of residents of the UTs, those based in other parts of the country will have to submit their applications to the registrar general of the J&K High Court, the advertisement stated, the last date being January 31.

The notice made it clear that the selection of candidates will be on the basis of J&K Reservation Rules, 2005, and gave an age cut-off under different categories of reservation. Besides defining various categories, these rules state provide reservation also for children of defence, paramilitary and state police personnel, and children of permanent residents of the state serving/retired/honourably discharged from such services.

Explained The advertisement comes in the wake of assurances by Union ministers and BJP leaders that interests of local people for jobs and land in both UTs will be protected after scrapping J&K’s special status under Articles 370 and 35A. The administration is learnt to be considering a 15-year residency clause to allay fears of local residents in matters of employment and land in both UTs.

Reacting to the development, National Conference’s provincial president Devender Rana demanded protection of government jobs for local residents in J&K and said unemployment has grown alarmingly in recent years. “J&K government jobs are for local educated unemployed and should be reserved for local youths only,” he said.

Congress’s chief spokesperson in J&K Ravinder Sharma said the “bluff” of BJP leaders stand exposed. “They were assuring protection of interests of local people for jobs, but the cat is now out of the bag,’’ he said.

A senior BJP leader admitted on the condition of anonymity that this will lead to panic among locals regarding job opportunities and land rights, as it will open gates for outsiders to apply for jobs in the two UTs. The Central government and the UT administration should intervene to resolve the issue, he added.

