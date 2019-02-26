Post air strikes, LoC peaceful, troops on high alert

Tranquillity prevailed along the Indo-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Monday after India carried out air strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed terror camps in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

However, the troops are on high alert, a senior army officer said.

“The situation is peaceful along the LoC in J&K. There are no reports of any untoward incident reported from anywhere,” the officer told PTI.

Though there was a brief ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army before the air strikes, he added.

The situation was peaceful along 190 km long International Border (IB) in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts as well with no reports of ceasefire violations, Border Security Force (BSF) officials said.

“There is no ceasefire violation anywhere (along IB) today. Border is peaceful, but alertness is being maintained,” a BSF officer said.

There was intermittent firing along the IB in Kanachak sector in Jammu district on Monday night, he added.

The strikes involving several fighter jets of the Indian Air Force successfully destroyed camps belonging to Pakistan-based terror outfits in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

After the air strikes, the Cabinet Committee on Security met here Tuesday morning at the residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.