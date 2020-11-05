Possible ban on firecrackers during Diwali to shield Covid patients: Maharashtra health minister

People wear pollution masks while bursting firecrackers. (Archive/Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

MAHARASHTRA HEALTH Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday hinted at a ban on firecrackers during Diwali and stated that the measure was necessary to shield Covid-19 patients and stall a possible second wave of infections in the state.

“People should mentally prepare that they may have to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers this year. The smoke from the firecrackers can cause breathing problems. They are also toxic, causing further issues for Covid patients. We need to ensure that we celebrate a firecracker-free Diwlai this year. I am going to put forth a proposal regarding this before the chief minister and the state cabinet,” said Tope.

Tope was speaking after meeting senior officials of the health department, members of the state death audit committee as well as the state covid task force. The meeting was held to formulate a strategy to counter a probable second wave of infections that Tope said could be brought in by the change in weather.

“Europe is facing a second wave and, with the change in weather, we are vulnerable as well. While the probability of a second wave is low, everyone has agreed that we should not drop our guard,” Tope said.

The health minister also said the state would ensure optimal testing and tracing, and that there would be increased efforts to ensure that “super spreaders” like vendors and employees working at public transit systems underwent testing.

On the 80:20 formula of the state government, in which private hospitals have been advised to reserve 80 per cent beds and charge government-approved subsidised rates to patients using these beds, Tope said in areas where cases were under control, the district administration could bring down the number of such reserved beds to a minimum of 50 per cent. At present, districts with high caseload like Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur are witnessing a consistent decline in new cases, and other districts like Thane, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad are reporting low caseload leading to several vacancies in isolation beds at hospitals. Hospitals have now urged the state government to allow them to utilise these beds for non-Covid patients.

The 80:20 bed reservation notification is in force till the end of November. In August, when the government renewed its notification to reserve beds at private hospitals, their administration urged the government to reduce reservation from over 80 per cent to 50 to 60 per cent. Back then, the government based its decision to reserve 80 per cent beds on the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state.

Dr Gautam Bhansali, who has been coordinating with the government on behalf of private hospitals in Mumbai, said hospitals were going to wait for a week or so after Diwali to see if a second wave in cases emerges. “If not, then we are going to ask the government to release a few isolation beds for non-Covid patients,” he said.

BAN IN OTHER STATES TOO

States like Delhi have announced a ban on firecrackers as experts believe that they put more people at risk from Covid-19. States like West Bengal, Sikkim, Rajasthan and Odisha have also banned firecrackers to combat the rising number of positive cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd