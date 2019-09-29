Possibility of terror incidents along India’s coastline remains: Rajnath Singh

In an apparent reference to Pakistan, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday said that a neighbouring country is involved in nefarious actions (napak harkatein) to destabilise India and that the threat of terror strike along the Indian coastline remains.

Addressing reporters aboard the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, Singh also emphasises that the Indian Navy has a solid presence in India’s western coastline and that another 26/11-style attack in the country cannot be allowed to recur.

“We can not forget what happened on 26.11.2008 (the Mumbai attack). If some mistake has happened once, it must not be repeated again at any cost. Therefore, our Indian Navy and Coast Guard always remain vigilant. There is not an iota of doubt,” Singh said.

Asked about terror threats along the country’s coastline, the defence minister said, “Any country in the world should have adequate security for itself. We cannot rule out any possibilities (of terror threats).”

On Army Chief Bipin Rawat’s statement that the Balkot camp in Pakistan has been reactivated and that terrorists are waiting to infiltrate India, Singh said, “No one needs to tell what will happen to the terrorists who have come into existence. Not only in India, the whole world knows what will happen to terrorists,” the defence minister said.

On Saturday, Rajnath Singh had warned Pakistan against armed conflict with India. “Pakistan should understand that today, with additions like INS Khanderi, the strong resolve of our government and advancement in naval capacity, we are capable of dealing it a much bigger blow,” he had said