Toggle Menu
Positive signs for Goa mining to be visible in six months: CM Pramod Sawanthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/positive-signs-for-goa-mining-to-be-visible-in-six-months-cm-pramod-sawant-5735734/

Positive signs for Goa mining to be visible in six months: CM Pramod Sawant

The five-decade-old mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March last year, after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases.

Sena assures to bring financial help for mining dependents
The mining industry in Goa came to a standstill in March last year, a month after the Supreme Court quashed the renewal of 88 mining leases in the state. (Representational Image)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that some positive signs will be visible in the next six months as far as resumption of the mining industry in the state is concerned.

The five-decade-old mining industry in the coastal state came to a standstill in March last year, after the Supreme Court quashed the second renewal of 88 iron ore mining leases.

Addressing an event organised by Sesa Football Academy on Friday, Sawant said, “The state government would certainly ensure that the mining industry becomes operational once again.”

“We are trying our level best to restart the mining industry in Goa. Since the time I have taken over as the chief minister, things are changing. You will see positive changes towards the resumption of mining industry within the next six months,”

Advertising

Sawant, who represents Sankhalim Assembly constituency, which is predominantly a mining belt, has held a series of meetings with the officials of mining companies earlier this week.

The Goa government is also exploring the possibility of tapping the 300-odd leases not covered under the Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 The history behind the ban on SIMI, and why the tribunal is reviewing it
2 Have a special relationship with Kedarnath: PM Modi after meditating for 17 hours in a cave
3 Tribunal to adjudicate ban on SIMI conducts hearing: First public witness opposes ban, says knowledge based on news reports, books