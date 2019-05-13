Posing as customs officer, man dupes college student

A third year engineering student in Vadodara was allegedly duped of Rs 93,600 by his former neighbour who impersonated as a customs officer.

According to Devashish Jasani (20), he had approached Abdul Hassan last month to buy air conditioners as Hassan had allegedly told him that electronic items were often confiscated at airport and as a customs officer he could help him get a good deal. Jasani alleged that he had asked Hassan to get four ACs for them — three for himself and one for his professor — and for which Hassan had asked Rs 93,600.

According to him, Hassan accepted Rs 15,000 cash, while the rest was transferred to his account. Hassan had allegedly promised the duo that their ACs would be delivered within two days, but, he kept on delaying. After a week when Jasani demanded the entire amount back, Hassan said that he was in Mumbai and would refund the money only when he was back, said the complainant.

Jasani and his professor then went to his house, and the neighbours told them that he had allegedly conned many others. Hassan has been booked under IPC sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).

Police have sent a team to Mumbai, where Hassan lives with his family. “We have found that Hassan had conned others as well. He had also borrowed money from a local shopkeeper and was yet to pay him,” an officer said.