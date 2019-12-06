Rape convicts under POCSO Act shouldn’t be allowed to file mercy petition: President Kovind

President Koving was speaking at the National Convention on Empowerment of Women for Social Transformation in Rajasthan’s Sirohi. (Twitter/President of India) President Koving was speaking at the National Convention on Empowerment of Women for Social Transformation in Rajasthan’s Sirohi. (Twitter/President of India)

Stating that “demonic attacks” on women have shaken the conscience of the country, President Ram Nath Kovind Friday said that rape convicts under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act should not be allowed to file mercy petition.

“Women’s safety is a very serious issue. A lot of work has been done on this subject but much remains to be done. Incidents of the demonic attack on girls shake the conscience of the country,” Kovind said while addressing the National Convention on Empowerment of Women for Social Transformation in Rajasthan’s Sirohi.

“Rape convicts under POCSO Act should not have the right to file mercy petition. Parliament should review mercy petitions,” he added.

His statement came in the wake of Hyderabad ‘encounter’, where Telangana cops killed all four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian, which triggered outrage across the country.

Stressing that empowering women can create a society of equality and harmony, President Kovind said, “It is the responsibility of every parent to instil among boys the feeling of respect for women.”

In the early hours of Friday, the Telangana Police killed all the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case in “self-defence” during a recce of the crime scene. The police claimed they were “attacked” by the accused, who tried to flee. All four accused died on the spot.

“Will the police just watch if the accused attack them?” Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar had said, following the incident.

The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered inquiry into the ‘encounter’. The human rights body said the incident was a matter of concern, reported news agency PTI.

This is the third incident in Telangana where the accused of a heinous crime against women have been shot dead while allegedly trying to escape from police custody.

