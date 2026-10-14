10 to 5 job, desk and a laptop: Portrait of an ex-Maoist as a university official

A year after he surrendered with a reward of Rs 6 cr on his head, Mallojula Venugopal a.k.a Bhupathi is relearning the forest Acts he once opposed, training villagers to get the best out of them.

Written by: Ankita Deshkar
7 min readNagpurOct 14, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Portrait of an ex-Maoist, Gondwana University, Mallojula Venugopal, Portrait of an ex-Maoist as a university official, Venugopal – a.k.a Sonu or Bhupathi, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsMallojula Venugopal at work. (Photo by Ankita Deshkar)
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His spectacles broke on the way to work. Sitting in his small cabin at Gondwana University, Mallojula Venugopal chuckles as he reaches for them: “Now I will have to get a new pair made.”

As the 70-year-old fusses over his glasses and his laptop, sitting behind a desk bare except for some newspapers (including The Indian Express), his crisp shirt firmly tucked in, his dark hair slickly combed down, the difference from his previous life couldn’t be starker.

It was almost exactly a year ago, on October 15, 2025, that Venugopal – a.k.a Sonu or Bhupathi, carrying a bounty of Rs 6 crore on his head – left the Maoist top ranks and walked out of the jungle to surrender. Maharashtra Chief Minister was present for his surrender, along with that of 60 other cadres and 50-odd weapons.

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Venugopal is now a coordinator with Gondwana University’s Ekal (Gramsabha) Project and Centre. The university has 60,000 students across its campus and affiliated colleges, and the Ekal Centre works in coordination with the district administration as an outreach to gram sabhas.

Two men with the Gadchiroli police posted outside Venugopal’s cabin are the only hint of his past.

Portrait of an ex-Maoist, Gondwana University, Mallojula Venugopal, Portrait of an ex-Maoist as a university official, Venugopal – a.k.a Sonu or Bhupathi, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs Mallojula Venugopal at work. (Photo by Ankita Deshkar)

He stumbled upon the job by chance, spotting a newspaper advertisement in May. The applicants needed to have cleared at least Class 12, possess knowledge of laws concerning tribal and rural areas, including PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas Act), the Community Forest Rights Act, MNREGS and Biodiversity Act, have experience with forest management and working with tribal and rural communities, and be willing to work in any taluka of Gadchiroli district.

Venugopal ticked all the boxes.

‘We got the Acts wrong’

He admits the irony of tackling some of the same issues via legal means that the Maoists once rallied against, such as the PESA in parts and Forest Rights Act (FRA). The two laws are meant to give gram sabhas greater say in local governance as well as forest land and resources.

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Venugopal says he now realises that the Maoist opposition to the Acts, uneven at times, was wrong, and claims that the CPI (Maoist) too had woken up to the resonance of land and forest rights issues among tribal communities. “If we had realised this earlier, people would have benefited,” he says.

Sanjay Meena, who was Gadchiroli Collector when the Ekal Centre was conceived, says it was meant to bridge the trust and communication gap between gram sabhas and the district administration, and Gondwana University was brought on board to train gram sabha members in issues such as community forest rights, biodiversity registers and forest and water conservation.

Portrait of an ex-Maoist, Gondwana University, Mallojula Venugopal, Portrait of an ex-Maoist as a university official, Venugopal – a.k.a Sonu or Bhupathi, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs Mallojula Venugopal at work. (Photo by Ankita Deshkar)

Now Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner, Meena says: “The programme had four components: training gram sabhas, ensuring they had direct access to government schemes, promoting forest conservation, and enabling them to sell minor forest produce directly, without middlemen … We signed MoUs with around 750 gram sabhas out of the 1,200 in Gadchiroli. It was a huge exercise.”

Vice-Chancellor Prashant Bokare, who says they want the programme to continue, adds: “We formulated a special Board of Studies for the Ekal Centre, and it now has over 16 members.” Since December 2022, they have trained approximately 3,500 people from around 600 gram sabhas, helped 232 complete forest management plans, and enabled more than 100 to secure community forest rights.

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Naresh Madavi, a history professor and a coordinator with the Ekal Centre, says five people per gram sabha are trained, and in turn train others in their villages. Venugopal has been doing data collection and interacting with people, and “the work is on smoothly”, Madavi adds.

Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ramesh says they wanted Venugopal to “settle”. “Wherever surrendered cadres are found eligible, we help. Sonu was found eligible in the context of the university.”

Venugopal says he feels good when villagers approach him to understand issues, seeing it as evidence of increasing awareness. “People can fight for their rights.”

There has been some expected opposition to Venugopal’s appointment. Datta Shirke of the Jan Sangharsha Samiti says, “They should rehabilitate him, but that does not mean giving him a high-ranking position… Police personnel and innocent tribals lost their lives in Maoist violence. Giving such a person a position is an insult to those affected.”

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Venugopal doesn’t deny the charge, but urges that his present role be judged separately. “I am working with all my heart.”

‘An old, normal couple’

Venugopal expresses satisfaction with several aspects of Maharashtra’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, including financial assistance, administrative support and help with acquiring land and basic documents.

While he hopes arrested comrades are released by the government, he says he is above all grateful, never imagining that he would live in a house again, forget work at a university. He recalls that some had called him a “traitor” when he surrendered, before many others had followed him. “This one year has proved how right I was.”

He still wakes up very early, around 4.30 am, and exercises for an hour before getting ready for work. He is in by 10 am and while his office ends at 5, spends evenings speaking to surrendered cadres and their families and following up on rehabilitation issues.

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Often, he visits his native place in Telangana and meets family members. His wife Tarakka expected to join a women’s self-help group, he smiles: “We live like any other old couple.”

And like any other old couple, Venugopal worries sometimes what will happen if his university job, which earns roughly Rs 30,000 per month and is temporary, is not renewed. So, the one-time B.Com student, who dropped out to join the Maoists, has enrolled for a BA course through Dr B R Ambedkar Open University in Telangana.

He hopes to understand the changes in the world and particularly how young people approach politics and social movements, he says. “Today’s political parties are learning from the youth,” he says.

His own learning, the 70-year-old former Maoist says, is that “there is no difference between the Left and the Right”. “During the Emergency, the Left and the Right had united. Now, people can’t tell who is Left and who is Right. Despite the talk of ‘Left, Left’, there is no work being done for the public aligned with any actual ideology.”

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As for him, “Sonu” and “Bhupathi” are in the past. “I am Venugopal.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Ankita Deshkar
Ankita Deshkar

Ankita Deshkar is a Deputy Copy Editor and a dedicated fact-checker at The Indian Express. Based in Maharashtra, she specializes in bridging the gap between technical complexity and public understanding. With a deep focus on Cyber Law, Information Technology, and Public Safety, she leads "The Safe Side" series, where she deconstructs emerging digital threats and financial scams. Ankita is also a certified trainer for the Google News Initiative (GNI) India Training Network, specializing in online verification and the fight against misinformation. She is also an AI trainer with ADiRA (AI for Digital Readiness and Advancement) Professional Background & Expertise Role: Fact-checker & Deputy Copy Editor, The Indian Express Experience: Started working in 2016 Ankita brings a unique multidisciplinary background to her journalism, combining engineering logic with mass communication expertise. Her work often intersects regional governance, wildlife conservation, and digital rights, making her a leading voice on issues affecting Central India, particularly the Vidarbha region. Key focus areas include: Fact-Checking & Verification: As a GNI-certified trainer, she conducts workshops on debunking deepfakes, verifying viral claims, and using OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) tools. Cyber Law & IT: With postgraduate specialization in Cyber Law, she decodes the legalities of data privacy, digital fraud, and the evolving landscape of intellectual property rights. Public Safety & Health: Through her "The Safe Side" column, she provides actionable intelligence on avoiding "juice jacking," "e-SIM scams," and digital extortion. Regional Reporting: She provides on-ground coverage of high-stakes issues in Maharashtra, from Maoist surrenders in Gadchiroli to critical healthcare updates and wildlife-human conflict in Nagpur. Education & Credentials Ankita is currently pursuing her PhD in Mass Communication and Journalism, focusing on the non-verbal communication through Indian classical dance forms. Her academic foundation includes: MA in Mass Communication (RTM Nagpur University) Bachelors in Electrical Engineering (RTM Nagpur University) Post Graduate Diploma (PGTD) in Cyber Law and Information Technology Specialization in Intellectual Property Rights Recent Notable Coverage Ankita’s reportage is recognized for its investigative depth and emphasis on accountability: Cyber Security: "Lost money to a scam? Act within the 'golden hour' or risk losing it all" — A deep dive into the critical window for freezing fraudulent transactions. Public Health: "From deep coma to recovery: First fully recovered Coldrif patient discharged" — Investigating the aftermath of pharmaceutical toxins and the healthcare response. Governance & Conflict: "Gadchiroli now looks like any normal city: SP Neelotpal" — An analysis of the socio-political shift in Maoist-affected regions. Signature Beat Ankita is best known for her ability to translate "technical jargon into human stories." Whether she is explaining how AI tools like MahaCrimeOS assist the police or exposing the dire conditions of wildlife transit centres, her writing serves as a bridge between specialized knowledge and everyday safety. Contact & Follow X (Twitter): @ankita_deshkar Email: ankita.deshkar@indianexpress.com   ... Read More

 

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