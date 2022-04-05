Portal launched for ease of doing business in broadcast

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday launched the “Broadcast Seva Portal”, an online portal aimed at improving ease of doing business in the broadcast industry.

This will be an online portal solution for speedy filing and processing of applications of broadcasters for various kinds of licences, permissions, registrations and so on, the Ministry said.

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the government had harnessed technology to bring transparency in the system. “The Broadcast Seva Portal will reduce the turnaround time of applications and at the same time will help applicants track their progress. This portal will reduce the human interface that was required earlier and thus add to capacity building of the Ministry and will be a major step towards ease of doing business,” he said.

Thakur said it would facilitate stakeholders in seeking permissions, applying for registration, tracking applications, calculating fee and executing payments.