Portal for time-bound action on J&K migrant properties

For time-bound redressal of grievances related to distress sale of immovable properties owned by J&K migrant properties. Kashmiri migrants, Jammu news, Indian express news, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday launched an online portal for them to submit their complaints.

Applications filed on the portal will be disposed of in a fixed time frame under the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011, by the Revenue authorities.

The competent authority (deputy commissioner) would be required to undertake survey/field verification of migrant properties and update all registers within a period of 15 days and submit compliance report to the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor said this initiative will “put an end” to the plight of migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims, adding, “I have met numerous delegations from across religions in the last 13 months and they unequivocally support the return of migrants.”

Sinha added, “It is the responsibility of the present to rectify the mistakes of the past… I request all citizens to support the administration in this effort and set a new example of brotherhood.”

The L-G said the administration was trying to implement programmes for social equality and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, following the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Nearly 60,000 families are estimated to have migrated from the Valley in 1989-90, of which approximately 44,000 are registered with the Relief Organisation, J&K. Sinha said of the 44,000 families, 40,142 are Hindus, 2,684 Muslims and 1,730 Sikh.

“During the trial run of the portal, we received 854 grievances. It clearly shows a large number of migrant families were awaiting justice. Time-bound action on complaints will not only restore the faith of people in the system but thousands of families can achieve closure, justice and regain their dignity.”

Earlier, in June 1997, the then state government had enacted the Jammu and Kashmir Migrant Immovable Property (Preservation, Protection and Restraint on Distress Sales) Act. The district magistrate concerned was to act as custodian of the properties. However, the Act remained a non-starter.