Portable trolley in Ludhiana crematorium to ease space crunch

As several crematoriums struggle to cope with dead bodies arriving at a frightening pace, a Ludhiana-based industrialist has come up with a portable trolley which can be used to cremate three bodies in a day.

This movable trolley, made of iron frame and fire bricks, was first used Wednesday at Dholewal crematorium managed by Ramgarhia Educational Council.

Ranjodh Singh, chairman of this council, said: “Our crematorium ground can cremate 7 bodies at a time. However, these days on an average 10-12 cremations are happening. On Tuesday, we cremated 17 bodies. So, I thought of making this portable trolley which is on wheels and can be moved at any place in the ground.”

He added, “The bed of trolley is made of silica sand fire bricks which can bear temperature up to 1600 degrees Celsius, because of iron rods on all the four corners of this trolley, usage of wood is also reduced.”