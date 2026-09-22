Centre doubles validity of environmental clearances for ports to minimum 20 years

The Centre has notified a major relaxation in the country’s environmental clearance process, doubling the validity of clearance granted to ports and harbours to a minimum of 20 years, with room for two five-year extensions subject to conditions.

The notification, published on Monday, amended the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) notification 2006, which governs the country’s environmental clearance process.

Environmental clearance for ports and harbour projects can now be extended by another five years, beyond the 20-year period, subject to the condition that the adequacy of existing environmental safeguards is examined by appraisal committees. Another five-year extension can be granted in “deserving cases” where the project has not been operationalised within the first extension.