Population Census from Jan 25-Feb 28, revisional round from March 1

Population census will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, the RGI and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, said in a gazette notification Friday.

In all states and UTs, except Manipur (till further declaration), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and J&K, census shall be undertaken, the notification said.

The reference date for the census will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, it said. “There will be an option for self-enumeration from January 10, 2027, to January 24, 2027, just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration,” it said.