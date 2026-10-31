Population Census from Jan 25-Feb 28, revisional round from March 1

Population census will be conducted from January 25 to February 28, followed by a revisional round from March 1 to 5, the RGI and Census Commissioner of India, Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, said in a gazette notification Friday.
In all states and UTs, except Manipur (till further declaration), Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of Himachal Pradesh and J&K, census shall be undertaken, the notification said.
The reference date for the census will be 00:00 hours of March 1, 2027, it said. “There will be an option for self-enumeration from January 10, 2027, to January 24, 2027, just before the start of house-to-house population enumeration,” it said.
Elections are due in UP, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur early next year.
In June last year, the government had announced the Census reference date for the country, except for Ladakh and snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the UT of J&K and the snow-bound non-synchronous areas of the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, to be 00.00 hours of March 1, 2027.