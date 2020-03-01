Follow Us:
Sunday, March 01, 2020
Must Read

Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of rape

"Vadakkumchery has been dispensed from the exercise of priestly duties and rights. That means he has been reduced to the state of a layman", a Church official told PTI.

By: PTI | Kochi | Published: March 1, 2020 1:40:44 pm
Donald Trump, Trump Congress, Trump Congress address, Donald Trump Congress address, Demonetisation, India growth demonetisation, Barack Obama book, Penguin Random House Barack Obama, Kerala priest arrest, Kerala priest rape, Malaysia court, Kim Jong Nam Robin Vadakkumchery was suspended from priestly duties soon after the news about his crime was reported in early 2017. (ANI Photo)

Adhering to a policy of “zero tolerance” for clergy who sexually exploit minors, Pope Francis has expelled a Kerala priest convicted of rape from all priestly duties and rights, according to church officials.

Syro-Malabar Church priest Robin Vadakkumchery is currently serving a jail term for impregnating a 16-year-old girl in Mananthavady diocese.

“Vadakkumchery has been dispensed from the exercise of priestly duties and rights. That means he has been reduced to the state of a layman”, a Church official told PTI.

He was suspended from priestly duties soon after the news about his crime was reported in early 2017.

A POCSO court in Thalassery last year had sentenced Vadakkumchery to 20 years of Rigorous Imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs three lakh on him

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 01: Latest News

Advertisement