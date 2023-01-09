‘Poor AQI concern for citizens and administration in equal measure’

Why has Mumbai been reporting bad air quality?

Mumbai’s Air quality index was around 300 on Sunday, which is five times more than expected standards. Recently, the city’s air quality index has fluctuated between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ with only some ‘good’ air days. It is not fair to say any one factor is responsible for this phenomenon be it construction, climate change or lifestyle choices such as buying more vehicles and not using public transport.

Large-scale construction contributes to the worsening air quality in the city. Then we also have additional traffic due to construction, including congestion and added trips of large vehicles to carry debris or bring in equipment. We have all been talking about climate change, but this is not just restricted to glaciers melting. Climate change is all around us, it has advanced from the proverbial stage of ‘Climate Change is knocking on our door’. Worsening air quality is a result of climate change, humidity, wind speed and heat waves, etc. In Mumbai, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) also contributes to pollution due to large-scale industries, quarries, etc.

To what extent does this compromise the quality of life of Mumbaikars?

If you travel through the city today, you are left saying “Oh, I am so tired or fatigued”. This is more than the physical fatigue of exertion. We are constantly breathing poor-quality air. As regards impacts on health, I can tell you what doctors have said: that bad air quality impacts and compromises the capacity and overall health of your lungs leading to respiratory illnesses, affecting new-born babies, adults and senior citizens in many ways, while impacting other organs too such as kidneys. Poor air quality means there is particulate matter in the air that is also carcinogenic, and so on. The poor air quality index is a serious concern for citizens and the administration in equal measure.

Are citizens, and administration, collectively doing enough?

We cannot neglect this anymore. It needs our attention. We need to take serious, comprehensive, collective, coordinated and integrated action to tackle it as it is not an isolated problem. There are interventions from the government of course, for example, Mumbai recently released the Climate Action Plan, and three years ago, the Clear Air Action Plan. We need a coordinated effort from all departments, such as RTO, transport, garden, and waste management, more than 40 departments need to come together and work dedicatedly to manage this, including awareness programmes.

What are the solutions going forward?

We need multi-dimensional and comprehensive interventions going forward. Localised waste management and sustainable waste disposal solutions, better infrastructure, strengthening public transport to discourage the use of private vehicles, larger efforts towards combating climate change, and awareness programmes. Mumbai is also going through a phase of rapid hyper-development work, which requires more interventions.