Poonch to Rawalakot: Pakistan suspends cross-LoC bus service

In a new low in relations between India and Pakistan following the Centre’s move to scrap Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan on Monday suspended the weekly Poonch-Rawalakot bus service.

Official sources confirmed that the bus, with 27 residents of Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir on board, returned to Poonch from Chakkan Da Bagh as Pakistani officials did not permit its entry.

The cross-LoC bus had plied on August 5, the day the Centre moved to scrap Article 370 and bifurcated J&K into two Union Territories.

However, the bus service could not operated on August 12 in view of Eid, sources said, adding that it was resumed on Monday to enable PoK residents to return home after the expiry of their permit.

Sources said officials connected with the cross-LoC bus operation and Indian army officials tried to contact their counterparts in Pakistan to allow the entry of the bus but they received no response.

The bus service started in 2006 to facilitate travel between families living on both sides of the LoC.