J&K: Infiltration bid foiled in Poonch, one militant killed

One militant was killed as army troops foiled an infiltration bid from across the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Monday. The security forces also recovered an AK-47 rifle from the militant.

The militants were intercepted using the integrated surveillance grid, Defence PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said.

On being challenged by the troops, infiltrating militants opened fire leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides. One militant was neutralised in the gunfight.

The operation is still underway.