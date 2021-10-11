Four soldiers, JCO killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district

Four soldiers and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were killed after an encounter broke out between the security forces and militants in Poonch district’s Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) area on Monday.

Army spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said the encounter is still underway. The gunfight began after a cordon-and-search operation was carried out by the Indian Army on the basis of intelligence inputs in villages close to DKG in the Surankote jurisdiction of Poonch district.

Meanwhile, another encounter was underway in Chamrer forests along the Mughal Road in Poonch. Three to four militants are suspected to be trapped in the area, sources said, adding that more reinforcements of police and security forces have been rushed to the area.