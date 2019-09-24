Ponung Doming becomes Arunachal Pradesh’s first woman Lieutenant Colonel

An Army official from Arunachal Pradesh has scripted history by becoming the first woman from the state to hold the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army.

Ponung Doming, an Army Major from the state, was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel on Monday. Calling it a “proud moment” for the northeastern state, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted a photo of Doming and congratulated her on the achievement.

A proud moment for all of us… Major #PonungDoming creates history. She is first woman Army officer from #Arunachal to be elevated to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the #IndianArmy. Hearty congratulations and best wishes! @adgpi pic.twitter.com/O33LbNWTsL — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 23, 2019

Last month, Shaliza Dhami, an Indian Air Force Wing Commander, became the country’s first female officer to take over as the Flight Commander — the second in command — of a flying unit.

In the armed forces, women are recruited only in the officer’s rank. They constitute 3.8 per cent of total number Army officers, the Centre had said last year.