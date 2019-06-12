Pondycherry govt machinery geared up to tackle Nipah

The Puducherry government Wednesday said it was fully geared up to tackle Nipah in the wake of a person from neighboring Tamil Nadu being admitted with symptoms of the virus here.

A 50-year-old man hailing from Cuddalore district in that state has been admitted to state-run JIPMER with symptoms of fever and encephalitis, health officials said.

He had recently returned to his native from Guruvayoor in Kerala, where a case of Nipah has been reported.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services of Puducherry K V Raman told PTI that an emergency review meeting was held by the ‘Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP)’ on Tuesday.

The official also said the fluids collected from the patient have since been sent to the Virology Research Institute in Pune and the test report was awaited.

Isolation wards have been set up in the Government Hospital for Chest Diseases, with the help of the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Research Institute to prevent the spread of the disease, he added.

The government and private hospitals have been asked to notify the cases of Acute Encephalitis syndrome cases to the IDSP.

Arrangements have been made to identify sick travelers from high-risk areas of Kerala including, Thirussur, Kollam and Idukki districts, Raman said.

Volunteers have been deployed to span out to the bus terminals and railway station.