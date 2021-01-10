Congress-led protest seeking Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi’s removal enters Day 3

This is the second time that such an agitation against Bedi is being held herewith the Chief Minister and his ministerial colleagues and leaders of the alliance parties taking part.

Protests by the ruling Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance against Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi entered third day Sunday with the coalition urging the central government to call back Bedi. The coalition alleges that Bedi is not allowing an elected government to function and interfering in daily affairs of the administration, ANI reported.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, the lone Lok Sabha Member from Puducherry V Vaithilingam, Congress legislator T Jayamoorthy, leaders of the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK are also participating in the protest.

“Some protesters were seen holding a placard that read “”BEDI You go! You go!!””.

“She is not allowing the elected government to function and is interfering in day to day administration. People w ill sit peacefully and agitate for at least three days,” the Chief Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Although the SDA had earlier decided to hold the agitation by picketing Raj Nivas (office-cum-residence of the Lt Governor), the venue was shifted to Maraimalai Adigal Salai (more than a km away) as police did not give permission in view of an order in force restricting agitations within 500 metres of Raj Nivas and the Assembly.

This is the second time that such an agitation against Bedi is being held.

The earlier stir was held in February 2019 to push the demands for reopening of the closed industries and public sector undertakings and also for smooth operation of the free rice scheme.

The present stir is limited to the demand that Bedi be recalled, sources in the Congress told The Indian Express. Narayanasamy and the others earlier garlanded statues of leaders including former Chief Minister V Venkatasubba Reddiar before arriving at the protest venue.