Pondicherry Assembly passes bill to enhance pension of former MLAs

Puducherry assembly Tuesday passed bill to increase monthly pension. (File) Puducherry assembly Tuesday passed bill to increase monthly pension. (File)

The Puducherry Assembly Tuesday passed through voice vote a bill to increase the monthly pension of former legislators from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000.

The bill, tabled by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, to amend the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of the Legislative Assembly (Puducherry) Act 1964, was ‘unanimously’ adopted in the house.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill said the former legislators of neighbouring Karnataka were getting higher pension compared to the quantum of pension of the ex-members of the territorial assembly.

It was also stated that by way of implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, salaries and allowances of officers here have also been raised.

“Cost of living is increasing day to day and to offset the increasing cost and to enable the ex MLAs to lead a decent lifestyle befitting their status in society, it was proposed to enhance the pension of MLAs of Puducherry Assembly from Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 on par with Karnataka,” it pointed out.

The increase in pension came into immediate effect and this would entail a recurring expenditure of Rs 1.89 crore every year approximately payable from the Consolidated Fund.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App