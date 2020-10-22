Pompeo, Esper to visit Delhi next week for India-US 2+2 dialogue

Mike Pompeo. (File)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to New Delhi for the third India-US 2+2 Dialogue next week on his second Asia trip in less than a month that would also take him to Maldives, Sri Lanka and Indonesia.

“Looking forward to my upcoming trip to India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Indonesia, for productive conversations with our friends and partners, and the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with Defense Secretary Mark Esper and our Indian counterparts,” Pompeo said. Each stop, he said, will include discussions on a “broad range of bilateral topics”.

Discussions will also include how they can cooperate to maintain a “free and open Indo-Pacific”, he said. “I’m sure my meetings will also include discussions on how free nations can work together to thwart threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party,” he told reporters at a news conference in Washington DC.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement that India will be hosting the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on October 27 in New Delhi. “US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark T Esper will be visiting India on 26-27 October 2020 to participate in the Dialogue. From the Indian side, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will lead the delegations from the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, respectively,” the MEA statement said.

“The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues were held in New Delhi in September 2018 and in Washington DC in 2019. The agenda for the third Dialogue will cover all bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the statement said.

In New Delhi, Pompeo and Esper and their Indian counterparts will lead the third annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue to advance the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and expand cooperation to promote stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world, US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said.

During his Asia trip from October 25 to 30, Pompeo will also travel to Colombo to underscore the commitment of the United States to a partnership with a strong, sovereign Sri Lanka and to advance their common goals for a free and open Indo-Pacific region, she said.

Then, Pompeo will travel to Malé to reaffirm America’s bilateral ties and advance their partnership on issues ranging from regional maritime security to terrorism, Ortagus said.

“The Secretary will travel to Jakarta to deliver public remarks and meet with his Indonesian counterparts to affirm the two countries’ vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said the US State Department spokesperson.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.