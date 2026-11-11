‘Pollution will go away. Why worry?’ Yogi Adityanath on Diwali crackers

CM Yogi Adityanath hit out at his political opponents and questioned why those raising the issue over pollution remained silent about people who had allegedly polluted the system through corruption.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Nov 11, 2026 02:33 PM IST
Yogi Adityanath has defended rising pollution due to Diwali firecrackers.Yogi Adityanath has defended rising pollution due to Diwali firecrackers. (ANI photo).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday played down concerns over worsening pollution levels post-Diwali, saying “if there is pollution, then it will also subside”.

He then hit out at his political opponents and questioned why those raising the issue over pollution remained silent about people who were polluting the system through corruption.

“You were celebrating Diwali and many people are saying that pollution has increased because of Diwali. So what if it has increased? It will subside as well. Why are you worried?” he said at an event in Lucknow.

The UP chief minister said people had celebrated Diwali with enthusiasm and there was no need to be overly concerned about the pollution.

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“Those who have polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if the public bursts firecrackers and celebrates with fireworks for one day, suddenly pollution becomes an issue,” he added.

He defended the celebrations saying people had done the right thing by celebrating Diwali with fireworks and enthusiasm.

“It’s good that people celebrated Diwali with pomp and show…I was also in Ayodhya seeing the fireworks,” he said.

He further said his government didn’t allow any curbs on firecrackers. Let people burst firecrackers and celebrate, he added.

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