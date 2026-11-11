Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday played down concerns over worsening pollution levels post-Diwali, saying “if there is pollution, then it will also subside”.

He then hit out at his political opponents and questioned why those raising the issue over pollution remained silent about people who were polluting the system through corruption.

“You were celebrating Diwali and many people are saying that pollution has increased because of Diwali. So what if it has increased? It will subside as well. Why are you worried?” he said at an event in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath played down concerns over worsening pollution levels post-Diwali, saying “if there is pollution, then it will also subside”. Read: https://t.co/uSBbaW8HVO https://t.co/e8WMxV83TP — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) November 11, 2026

The UP chief minister said people had celebrated Diwali with enthusiasm and there was no need to be overly concerned about the pollution.

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“Those who have polluted the entire system through their corrupt deeds are not questioned. But if the public bursts firecrackers and celebrates with fireworks for one day, suddenly pollution becomes an issue,” he added.

He defended the celebrations saying people had done the right thing by celebrating Diwali with fireworks and enthusiasm.

“It’s good that people celebrated Diwali with pomp and show…I was also in Ayodhya seeing the fireworks,” he said.

He further said his government didn’t allow any curbs on firecrackers. Let people burst firecrackers and celebrate, he added.