Polls to 12 UP legislative council seats to be held on Jan 28: Election Commission

Polls to 12 legislative council seats in Uttar Pradesh getting vacant later this month and bypolls to two legislative council seats in Bihar and one in Andhra Pradesh will be held on January 28, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

Twelve seats in the UP legislative council are getting vacant on January 30 as the term of the members is coming to an end. One of the 12 members is Nasimuddin Siddiqui, who already stands disqualified.

The 12 members would be elected by members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) in the biennial elections.

The MLCs who are retiring include Swatantra Dev Singh, Dinesh Sharma and Laxman Acharya (BJP), Naseemuddin Siddiqui (disqualified), Dharmavir Ashok and Pradip Jatav (BSP), and Ahmed Hasan, Ashu Malik, Ramesh Yadav, Ram Jatan Rajbhar, Virendra Singh and Sahib Singh Saini (SP).

Bypolls to two Bihar legislative council seats were necessitated following the election of BJP leader Sushil Modi to Rajya Sabha recently and election of Vinod Narain Jha to the state legislative assembly in the recently-held Bihar elections.

In Andhra Pradesh, the legislative council bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Pothula Sunitha in November last year.

All the elections and by-elections would be held on January 28 and counting of votes will be held one hour after the completion of polls as per established practice.