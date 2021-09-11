Polls looming, Uttarakhand Cong to re-induct expelled leaders

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly polls, Uttarakhand Congress has decided to allow re-induction of those party leaders who were expelled for anti-party activities in the past five years. Party state president Ganesh Godiyal has constituted a four-member committee to examine the requests of such leaders.

Party state general secretary (organisation), Mathura Dutt Joshi, said that there are over 120 such leaders, from district to state level, who had faced disciplinary action at different times after 2017 and wanted to return to the party fold.

“Many of them have already submitted their written explanations and request letters to party state president. The panel will examine their replies and applications and recommend to the leadership to take final decision,” Joshi said. The committee is expected to give its report in 15 days.

Sources said most of the expelled leaders had either contested as rebel candidates in local body and panchayat elections or had worked against the party’s declared nominees in these polls.