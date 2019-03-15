Pollachi sexual assault case transferred to CBI; order reveals identity of victim

The AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu, under pressure from the opposition DMK over the Pollachi sexual assault, has transferred the case to the CBI, but while doing so has inadvertently identified the victim, the college where she studied, and her brother, who filed the first complaint on behalf of his sister.

With the DMK slamming the government over the alleged links of the perpetrators of the case to the AIADMK, the state home department on Wednesday transferred the case to the CBI. Two FIRs were filed — one by the victim and another by her brother — and both were transferred to the Central agency.

State DGP T K Rajendran proposed the transfer order to CBI citing the nature of crime as “extremely serious”, demanding “specialised attention” and “more laborious and dedicated investigation with technical expertise”.

However, the transfer orders, which went viral on social media on Thursday, carried the names of the victim and her brother.

DMK chief M K Stalin slammed the AIADMK. “The government has violated the Supreme Court order in this regard…Is it intimidating (the victim and her family) that no one should complain about it?” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, retired Madras high court judge K Chandru said, “They shouldn’t have done it, they could have used the FIR numbers alone instead of detailing the identity of victim,” he said.

The Indian Express was unable to contact a government spokesperson for comments on the subject.

The case first came to light on February 26, when the victim’s brother filed a complaint after he was assaulted by four persons, including A Nagaraj, an AIADMK local functionary, who was removed from the party membership early this week. A probe of the complaint led to the arrest of four youth, who, it was later discovered, had sexually assaulted the complainant’s sister.

The victim’s complaint said she was “physically and sexually harassed” and robbed of a gold chain worth Rs 20,000 by a group of men inside a car.

All four accused are currently in judicial custody.