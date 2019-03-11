Tamil Nadu: At least 50 women were allegedly trapped and sexually harassed by four-member gang

About 50 female Facebook users across Tamil Nadu have been allegedly lured and sexually harassed by a four-member gang from Pollachi, near Coimbatore, according to police. While the case emerged three weeks back after a complaint was filed by one of the victims and this had led to the arrest of a total of eight people in two separate cases registered, the issue took a political turn on Monday with opposition alleging role of senior AIADMK leaders in the case as the Lok Sabha election is round the corner.

A senior police officer monitoring the investigation said the four youth, all in their 20s, were arrested in the last week of February for allegedly blackmailing and sexually harassing a 19-year-old-girl in Pollachi.

“Victim’s complaint said that one of the four youth spoke to her on Facebook and they became friends. On February 12, both of them had decided to meet during the lunch break in her college. As she met him and entered into his car, three of his friends too joined them. Soon after the car started moving, the youth who invited her had started harassing her sexually while others took videos. They used this video later to blackmail her for more such meetings and money,” the officer said.

Police said they have seized four cellphones from the accused and it had videos and photographs of about 50 women. “They lured women with fake female accounts on Facebook. In most of the cases, they struck a conversation with victims asking doubts on lesbianism and other sex-related topics. After they make a friendship, conversations turn into sexual chats and later they reveal the true identity and force them to meet in person citing their chats. They harassed women on moving vehicles, hotels and even a farm house near Anamalai forest. Victims are from Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem and many parts of Tamil Nadu and they include school and college teachers, doctors, Plus Two and college students,” the officer said.

After the case caught the attention of opposition parties and reports emerged about some of the powerful AIADMK local leaders’ alleged role in helping the accused, the propaganda machinery of opposition parties were seen making serious charges against two senior AIADMK leaders including a minister from the region.

“One of the politician’s son and some four women were allegedly caught by public from a tourist place near Coimbatore recently. We have no evidence about that incident or his links to this case,” said a senior police officer monitoring Coimbatore and Tirupur regions.

A top source in the government, admitting that the government fears a setback due to this case during elections, said the investigation may be handed over to CB-CID soon.

However, in a swift move, AIADMK on Monday evening removed A Nagaraj, one of the accused in the case, from the party’s primary membership after his photo with an AIADMK minister started circulating in the social media.

While the main opposition DMK’s Chief M K Stalin issued a statement asking whether AIADMK government was “trying to protect the accused who sexually harassed a college girl” and several other women, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, who is facing the Lok Sabha polls in AIADMK alliance, too issued a statement demanding the government to ensure maximum punishment for culprits.

Government sources said the case may be transferred to CB-CID for a detailed probe as the government fears that opposition will use it in the election.

Rape charges were not added in the cases registered. Based on the complaint, police booked four youth under sections 354 (A), 354 (B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 66 of Information Technology Act, 2000, and section 4 of Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Act.

A statement issued by the Pollachi DSP R Jeyaram urged the public to inform the police if they knew of any other victims promising that the police will keep their details confidential. The statement said such revelations would be helpful to strengthen the case.